How to safely, respectfully enjoy fall foliage

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — With hot sunny weather in the forecast and fall colors beginning to pop, thousands of leaf peepers are expected to head to Colorado’s high country this weekend.

Traffic on westbound Interstate 70 already started to see some slowdowns early Friday afternoon.

“The roads have been a little busier and there’s definitely a lot of action downtown Georgetown,” hiker Sarah Nisbet told FOX31.

However, she said once she was parked the trails were wide open.

“Trail-wise there’s plenty of space between visitors and it was nice to kind of have your own space,” she said.

As more leaf peepers descend on the area to snap photos, hike and soak in the views of changing aspen leaves, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reminding everyone to recreate with respect.

CPW is urging people to remain on designated trails.

“While it’s tempting to find a new and unique spot to photograph, or to move to areas with fewer people, it’s important for our plants, trails and visitors that you stay on the trail,” CPW said in a release.

Along those same guidelines, visitors must park only in designated parking areas.

“If the parking area is full, move on to the next designated parking area,” CPW said.

One issue common during the autumn months on trails is trash. All trash, including dog waste, must be packed out and taken with you off the trail.

“Put litter, dog waste, and even crumbs, peels and cores in the nearest waste/recycling bin — or pack it out in your car or backpack until you can find one,” CPW said.

Finally, CPW says be aware of an increased potential for wildlife sightings on both trails and roads.

“It’s a reminder to slow down scan ahead, look for wildlife when you’re on the roads and we’re kind of getting into that time of year when we could start seeing a lot more vehicle collisions with wildlife,” CPW’s Jason Clay said.