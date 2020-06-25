How to respond if your pet is afraid of fireworks, other loud noises

DENVER (KDVR) – Fireworks have been a nightly occurrence in many Denver-area communities and across the country, but in addition to the annoyance to people and potential hazards for those with PTSD, many people have reached out with concerns about their pets.

FOX31’s Kevin Torres took their concerns to Dr. Cindy Sotelo, a small animal internal medicine resident at Colorado State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital to get answers.

Here are some additional tips from the Humane Society:

It’s best to leave your pets safely indoors, preferably with a radio or TV turned on to soften jarring noises

Create a safe place for your dog to go when they hear the noises that frighten them.

For some dogs, just the activity or physical exertion associated with going to a specific room or area may be an outlet for their anxiety

Encourage them to engage in any activity that captures their attention and distracts them from behaving fearfully

Medication may be available which can help reduce your dog’s anxiety levels for short time periods. Don’t attempt to give your dog any over-the-counter or prescription medication without consulting your veterinarian.

Ensure that your pet is microchipped and that the chip is properly registered in the event they get loose