DENVER (KDVR) — It’s back again, pothole season. Denver has already seen record-breaking rainfall this spring, and all the moisture is causing problems on roads and highways.

This May is already the 11th wettest on record with 4.65 inches of rainfall so far, and there is still half of the month to go.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is addressing the pothole problem and is asking drivers to watch out for road closures as crews work on repairs.

Potholes are a part of life in Colorado, but you can be a part of the solution by reporting them so that repairs can be scheduled.

Who you can call

To report a pothole, call one of these CDOT hotlines depending on the area its located:

Metropolitan Denver – Region 1: 303-759-2368

Southeastern Colorado – Region 2: 719-562-5568

Northwestern Colorado – Region 3: 970-243-2368

Northeastern Colorado – Region 4: 970-350-2368

Southwestern Colorado – Region 5: 970-385-1423

CDOT only repairs state roadways, so if you see a pothole on non-state roadways, contact your city for guidance.

Does reporting a pothole actually work?

It may seem like potholes are a never-ending problem when you drive on Colorado roadways, but crews do work hard to smooth out the streets.

In fact, the Denver Department of Transportation has already fixed more than 3,000 potholes just this year.

Once a crew is assigned to fix a pothole, it can take between 10 and 30 minutes to complete the job depending on the hole’s depth and width. It also costs about $60 per square yard to fix.

While a pothole is being repaired, a full-lane closure is required.

CDOT is urging drivers to “know before you go,” you can view road conditions and travel information on COtrip before heading out.

The Pinpoint Weather team is tracking more rainfall through the end of the week with an additional inch of accumulation.