DENVER (KDVR) — There’s less than a week until Christmas, and the holiday stress might be setting in.

This time is supposed to be about cheer and joy, but some Americans feel more stressed out during the holidays.

A lot of potential stressors include: Do I have the perfect gift? Is my house good enough to host all these people? Am I spending as much money on someone else as they’re spending on me?

A study by the American Psychiatric Association Foundation found that 29% of Americans feel more stressed out this year than they were last year. They said the main cause of holiday stress is money, money surrounding food, gifts, decorations, and more.

“So, we certainly know that there are economic factors like inflation, but ultimately, we think through our doctors that they’re striving for perfection, that you’re just trying to achieve something that’s impossible, and you’re willing to spend almost anything to try to achieve it. There is just no such thing as a perfect holiday,” said Rawle Andrews, Jr., executive director of the American Psychiatric Association Foundation.

They recommend drawing names to exchange gifts and setting a price limit so that everyone is on the same playing field.

According to the American Psychiatric Association Foundation, 56% of Americans are stressed out and are dreading getting together with family. About 25%, or one in four people, are worried that somebody’s going to bring up politics, mostly the younger generation aged 18-35 years old.

Signs of serious stress

“If holiday stress really is everyday stress from October, from September, from August, and we’re bringing all that anxiety to the family unit or the friend circle here in December, maybe there’s something more I need to do. We believe a great pathway to help is our new mental health care works campaign,” said Andrews.

Make sure to recognize some of the signs in family members as well.

“So, we don’t have what’s in our cars and trucks, we don’t have a check engine light when the signs and symptoms come up. And so, what we’ve tried to do in the foundation, in consultation with our doctors, is to look for the notice signs and symptoms: sadness, despair, hopelessness, restlessness, agitation. These are some signs, may not be everything, but it could be some,” Andrews said.

He said you don’t want to jump to the conclusion that somebody needs something, but you should be available. Tips on how to help are on their website.