DENVER (KDVR) — Calling all craft beer enthusiasts, the Great American Beer Festival is returning to the Colorado Convention Center this September, and tickets are on sale now.

Described as the “hoppiest time of the year,” the Great American Beer Festival, hosted by the Brewers Association, will be in Denver from Sept. 21-23. The festival boasts the highest concentration of American beer, allowing attendees to taste a wide array of flavors and styles from hundreds of breweries across the U.S.

How to purchase tickets

So, if you are ready to celebrate with the craft beer community, here is everything you need to know about purchasing a ticket.

General admission tickets

Tickets are on sale now through AXS. Attendees can purchase a ticket for any or all of the four general admission sessions which run as follows:

Thursday, Sept. 21, 5:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22, 5:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23, 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23, 5:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Tickets for general admission will cost $95 per session.

A general admission ticket will come with a commemorative and collectible tasting glass, unlimited one-ounce samples, and access to live entertainment, giveaways and contests.

VIP experience

If you are looking to elevate your time at the Great American Beer Festival, the VIP experience might be perfect for you.

The VIP experience is available on Thursday, Sept. 21, from 5:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 22, 5:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Tickets will cost $199 per session.

When you become a VIP, your experience includes exclusive access to PAIRED, which matches small bites with unique beers that are not found on the general admission floor.

Designated driver tickets

When it comes to consuming alcohol, it is especially important to have a plan to get home safely. The Great American Beer Festival has exclusive offers for those who want to attend the fest but are going as the designated driver.

Designated drivers can purchase tickets for $30 for the general session. These attendees will receive a special gift, unlimited sodas and hospitality in the Designated Driver Lounge.

Tickets will be on sale until they are sold out, so grab your ID and enjoy some of the best craft beers in the country.