DENVER (KDVR) — FOX31 reached out to health officials Friday night about how high winds and air quality can impact your health.

It was a weather whiplash in Colorado: ferocious fires throughout the state, whipping winds pounding the Eastern Plains. It seemed Mother Nature had it out for Coloradans Thursday.

Dr. Anthony Gerber, a pulmonologist with National Jewish Health, said this type of weather can really take its toll on your health.

“You don’t need a medical degree to look outside and see there’s a lot of dust blowing around,” he said.

He said some of those particles are small enough to get lodged in your lungs and cause problems.

“Masks are really the best protection. And they actually have to be an N95 or KN95,” Gerber said.

Gerber also said to protect your eyes: “Sunglasses or clear glasses, because you really don’t want that dust to blow in your eyes either,” he said.

Gerber also said to stay hydrated as high temperatures and low humidity can really exacerbate dehydration.