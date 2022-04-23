PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) – After a string of windy days across the state, roofers have told FOX31 that calls for service increased drastically because of damage.

“Our call volume has probably tripled over the last few weeks because of these wind storms,” Paul Reed, Co-Owner of North-West Roofing said.

Reed said it’s important, following these wind storms, to go out and take a look at your roof. If you suspect any damage you should call a contractor immediately. He said if shingles are missing or damaged it can lead to other issues in your home.

“They keep the moisture out of your house,” Reed said.

He said right now there is a shortage of roofing materials and in some cases, it could take up to a year to get those materials to your home. Reed said contractors are also facing labor shortages.

Following the Marshall Fire where he stated several people were underinsured, he suggests people take a second look at their insurance policies when it comes to hail and wind. He said you should also know exactly how much your deductible for damage is.

“Have that in savings because we’re in Colorado and you will get hail or wind at some point,” Reed said.

Another important tip he shared is to thoroughly check out the company you are hiring, especially those going door-to-door asking for money upfront.

“Even in my own neighborhood different companies came out and put flyers on my door following the wind yesterday,” Reed said.

Reed and his wife run a 501c3 non-profit called Roofers in Recovery. They help put people in the roofing industry who have drug or alcohol issues in rehab. They stated their goal for this year is to fund 50 roofers through rehab.