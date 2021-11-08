How to protect your packages from porch pirates

A porch pirate is caught on camera in Denver.

DENVER (KDVR) — The holiday shopping season is primetime for porch pirates, but with supply chain shortages pushing people to shop earlier, thieves are likely adjusting their schedules, too.

There are some simple things you can do to protect your stuff before it ends up in the wrong hands.

How to protect your packages

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office offers some helpful tips for keeping your stuff safe.

Don’t leave your mail or parcels unattended, especially overnight. If you may not be home for a bit after the delivery and you know your delivery drivers pretty well, you can ask them to tuck your packages out of view. If you have a stay-at-home neighbor, enlist their help. You could also get a lockbox for your front porch.

Consider an alternate shipping address. Some employers will allow you to ship small amounts of personal items to your work location. Inquire whether your employer will allow you to do so, and plan your shipment accordingly. If you’re ordering from a local place, opt for curbside pickup. Hold your mail at the Post Office. UPS and FedEx may let you schedule a pickup Amazon also offers lockers.

Track your packages! The U.S. Postal Service provides real-time tracking for a wide-range of products. UPS and FedEx also offer similar features.

Customize your delivery . FedEx, UPS and the U.S. Postal Service all offer options to require a signature upon delivery, change the time and location of a delivery, or hold a package until you are able to receive it. USPS even allows you to redirect most packages while in transit. There is a fee associated with some of these services.

. Install security cameras on your residence. Surveillance video and images help law enforcement catch mail thieves and bring them to justice, but most thieves know to stay away from homes with visible security cameras.



How to report stolen packages

Report suspicious activity to your local police department and the carrier of the package. For USPS, contact your local post office. UPS and FedEx both have websites for reporting missing packages.