GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Four of the top five largest wildfires in Colorado occurred between 2018 and 2020 according to the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control.

Warm temperatures, dry conditions and high winds can turn even the smallest fire into a raging blaze. Firefighters say every resident should be prepared by signing up for emergency notifications in their county.

FOX31 spoke with several residents in Golden, near the location of the Bear Fire in Golden Gate Canyon, who said they are not prepared to leave their homes in the case of an emergency.

“The wind has always been what it is, you just don’t know how fast these fires can travel,” one resident said, who emphasized that the most frightening thing about quickly evacuating is leaving important items behind.

Residents are encouraged to sign up for emergency notifications, which can be done by visiting your county website.

In Jefferson County, residents sign up for the Lookout Alert Program. Pre-evacuation orders provide residents with time to gather important items and pack them in an emergency bag.

“Money, basically a few changes of clothes,” another resident said.

Firefighters also recommend packing medications, copies of prescriptions and important documents.

A family emergency plan should include the location of a safe place to meet if everyone isn’t in the same place when an emergency occurs.

Arrangements for large animals should be made as soon as a pre-evacuation order is issued.