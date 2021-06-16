How to prepare your car for extreme Colorado heat

DENVER (KDVR) — The major heat is affecting everything, including the way we get around. Many people struggle to keep their cars working properly in the high temperatures.

When it comes to keeping your cars up and running in the heat, experts say it is all about being over-prepared and making sure you have everything you may need.

“The number one call for service we get during a heat wave is the same number one call we get during a cold snap: it’s that your battery has failed,” AAA Colorado spokesperson Skyler McKinley told the Problem Solvers.

McKinley said extreme heat is the number one cause of battery failures.

“Generally, while you can’t do too much about the heat, you do know the age of your battery. If it’s north of three to five years, you’ll start seeing problems whenever we have extremes in temperatures,” McKinley said.

McKinley said underinflated tires are also a major problem people need to take care of before the heat arrives.

“If your tires don’t have enough air in them and you are driving on extremely hot roadways, that’s more surface area that can heat up that could lead to a blowout. So on a cooler morning, I would double check that your tires are filled to where it’s listed in your owner’s manual, that’s the cold weather temperature, that way you can avoid a blowout,” McKinley said.

Just as you must stay hydrated, your car also needs proper fluids to keep your engine from overheating.

“Most engine fluids lubricate and service fluids. They carry heat away from critical engine components, so make sure all of your levels are right where they need to be. That is key in hot weather,” McKinley said.

McKinley told the Problem Solvers that keeping the car cool inside is critical too.

“You want to maintain a comfortable driving environment. So, if you get too hot as an individual in your car, it can cause fatigue, it can reduce your alertness, it can reduce your safety. So try to use your air conditioner,” McKinley said.

As experts tell you to keep a safety kit in the winter, they said it’s just as important in the summer in case your car is having problems with the heat.