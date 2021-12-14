How to prepare for Wednesday’s windstorm

DENVER (KDVR) — As the Denver metro braces for hurricane-force winds, Xcel Energy and the National Weather Service have tips to keep you and your family safe.

With wind predicted to gust up to 70 mph, the NWS suggests homeowners secure trash cans and patio furniture, especially Christmas decorations. They also caution about parking your car under trees.

“Watch out. Watch the sky, watch around you. Keep an eye on things that are happening nearby,” said NWS Meteorologist David Barjenbruch.

Prepare for power outages

Power outages are possible across the Front Range, and Xcel Energy has increased staffing levels that will be available to restore power.

Customers can report an outage by:

Reporting on Xcel Energy app

Online

Calling 1-800-895-1999

Texting “Out” to 98936

To check the status of an outage, text “STAT” to 98936

Ways you can prepare at home

As Tuesday night marks the quiet before the storm, Xcel Energy is offering tips you can do to stay safe:

Stay away from downed power lines

– Always assume the line is energized and dangerous. Report a downed line by calling 1-800-895-1999.

– Always assume the line is energized and dangerous. Report a downed line by calling 1-800-895-1999. Build a home emergency kit in an event of a power outage

– Useful items can include: batteries, flashlight, back up phone chargers, bottled water, nonpershiable food, and first aid kits.

– Useful items can include: batteries, flashlight, back up phone chargers, bottled water, nonpershiable food, and first aid kits. Heating safety

– If you plan on using a space heater, read the manufacturer instructions and never leave the heater unattented.

– If you plan on using a space heater, read the manufacturer instructions and never leave the heater unattented. Observe food safety

– To maintain refrigerator and freezer temperatures, keep doors closed as much as possible.