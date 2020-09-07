How to prepare for September Winter Storm: Protecting plants, sprinkler systems

DENVER (KDVR) — From record heat to early September snow—Colorado is in for quite a week of weather.

The temperature is expected to drop more than 60 degrees by Tuesday, with snow in the forecast.

“Really, what folks with sprinkler systems should do on Tuesday is shut off their water supply and drain their backflow, and wrap it with foam or old towels—or call your professional sprinkler person and have them come work on it.”

Nate Farley, with Nationscapes, says if you wait until the day of to call experts out—they will probably be booked.

He says this temporary winterization is an easy DIY project, though.

He says the backflow prevention device should be the priority on Tuesday.

“The backflow is what keeps the water from going back into your house,” said Farley. “It’s a metal piece of equipment above ground that’s really susceptible to freezing.”

You can insulate it with foam tubes—similar to “pool noodles”—which can be found at hardware stores.

Farley says you can also insulate a backflow prevention device with items found at home—trash bags, duct tape, old towels, and blankets.

As for your garden—Farley says it’s probably already on “borrowed time,” but can be salvage during the one-day freeze.

“Harvest what you can and cover the rest. Be sure when you’re covering them, to use something that’s breathable. You can use tarp or plastic, but you need to get it off as soon as it’s done snowing.”

Plants and trees will be even easier to prep for the cold weather.

“Wrapping them will actually accumulate snow on them and make them heavier. With your trees having leaves, they will collect that snow. So just shake them off, that’s the best you can do.”

Temperatures are expected to climb back up to the 80s by next weekend.