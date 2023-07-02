DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado is known for its beautiful parks, wildlife and vistas but it could be difficult to plan a road trip with so many things to see and do in the state.
History Colorado has a great guideline to mix education with the scenery. From the Black History Trail to museums around the state, there is something for everyone. A few options are:
- History Colorado’s mobile guide to Black history: The Black History Trail offers guidance in-person and virtually through sites, places and stories across the state, which are divided into four regions.
- Tours & Treks: A mixture of adventures to explore and gather the experience of those who came before us. Learn the history and specifics that can only be experienced in the Centennial State.
- Museums around Colorado: There is a plethora of museums spread across the state that engage visitors through interactive displays and events for all ages.
The organization also offers a podcast specific to road-tripping in Colorado called Lost Highways: Dispatches from the Shadows of the Rocky Mountains. It includes historical information from experts to get to the Centennial State better.
History Colorado has a list of exhibitions and events for the summer including:
Open now: More Than Place: Colorado, Women, and Land
Open now: Naturescape Playground
Open now: buffalo soldiers: reVision
July 7: Mud Futures with Ronald Rael
July 8: Low Sensory Morning
July 8 and 22: Museum of Memory Initiative
July 14: Victorian Tea and Top Hats
July 15: Natural Dye Workshop
July 22: REVEALED: John Fielder’s Favorite Place
July 22: History Buff Day
July 29: The Wonders of the Whittier Neighborhood Walking Tour
Aug. 1: Colorado Day!
Aug. 1: Candlelight: Celebrating Colorado Day
As with any road travel, it’s best to check the Colorado Department of Transportation’s cotrip.org before heading out the door. And stay up-to-date with the latest weather by downloading the Pinpoint Weather App.
These options are just a few from History Colorado, a nonprofit that is a division of the Colorado Department of Higher Education. There are also three national parks and several state parks to incorporate into your road trip.