DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado is known for its beautiful parks, wildlife and vistas but it could be difficult to plan a road trip with so many things to see and do in the state.

History Colorado has a great guideline to mix education with the scenery. From the Black History Trail to museums around the state, there is something for everyone. A few options are:

The organization also offers a podcast specific to road-tripping in Colorado called Lost Highways: Dispatches from the Shadows of the Rocky Mountains. It includes historical information from experts to get to the Centennial State better.

History Colorado has a list of exhibitions and events for the summer including:

Open now: More Than Place: Colorado, Women, and Land

Open now: Naturescape Playground

Open now: buffalo soldiers: reVision

July 7: Mud Futures with Ronald Rael

July 8: Low Sensory Morning

July 8 and 22: Museum of Memory Initiative

July 14: Victorian Tea and Top Hats

July 15: Natural Dye Workshop

July 22: REVEALED: John Fielder’s Favorite Place

July 22: History Buff Day

July 29: The Wonders of the Whittier Neighborhood Walking Tour

Aug. 1: Colorado Day!

Aug. 1: Candlelight: Celebrating Colorado Day

As with any road travel, it’s best to check the Colorado Department of Transportation’s cotrip.org before heading out the door. And stay up-to-date with the latest weather by downloading the Pinpoint Weather App.

These options are just a few from History Colorado, a nonprofit that is a division of the Colorado Department of Higher Education. There are also three national parks and several state parks to incorporate into your road trip.