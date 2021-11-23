How to: picking the perfect real Christmas tree

DENVER (KDVR) — When it comes to picking out a natural Christmas tree, there’s some skill involved.

It’s the time of year when Coloradans preferring a natural Christmas tree go out to find their perfect pine. Or Blue spruce, or Douglas fir.

There is a process one has to follow in order to safely and legally bring home their perfect tree. Begin with obtaining a permit to enter a national park and cut down a tree. White River National Forest’s permit process is easily available on their website.

When you begin the search, make sure you are on public property. Bring a hand saw to cut with, a rope to pull the tree and a map to make sure you don’t get lost. When you find your pick, try an cut as low as you can on the trunk.

Not only is finding your own tree fun, but it’s environmentally friendly.

“It’s just hands-down simple, which is better for the environment,” said National Christmas Tree Association Executive Director Tim O’Connor.

Rangers ask visitors stay within 100 yards of the trail when looking for a tree. To locate your 2021 Christmas tree, click here.