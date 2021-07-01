How to keep your pet safe during fireworks, and what to do if you find or lose a pet

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Animal Protection has tips for helping frightened pets during fireworks displays and other holiday disruptions.
Don’t:
- Take your pet to parades or fireworks displays or leave your pet in the car at fireworks shows.
- Leave pets outside unattended, even in a fenced yard or on a chain.
Do:
- Keep pets indoors at home in a sheltered, quiet area.
- Find a pet sitter if you’re spending the day away from home.
- Create a safe place and familiarize your pet with the area to reduce stress during fireworks.
- License and microchip your pet.
- Make sure your pets are wearing identification tags.
- Use a leash or carrier when transporting your pet.
- Talk to your veterinarian if you know your dog has anxiety.
- Keep sparklers, glow sticks, charcoal, food scraps and kebab skewers away from curious pets.
Where to find your lost pet:
The local animal shelter is the best bet for reuniting lost pets with their owners. It’s recommended to take stray pets to your local animal shelter.
If you’d like to temporarily care for the pet yourself, fill out an online found report.
Online resources for lost pets: PawBoost, PetHarbor, Pectcolovelost and try your local Craigslist and Nextdoor apps.
Colorado agencies that shelter lost pets
Denver Municipal Animal Shelter
720-337-1800
MaxFund
303-595-4917
Dumb Friends League
303-751-5772
Humane Society of the South Platte Valley
303-703-2938
Riverdale Animal Shelter
303-288-3294
Foothills Animal Shelter
303-278-7575
Aurora Animal Shelter
303-326-8280
Dumb Friends League Buddy Center
303-751-5772
Humane Society of Boulder Valley
303-442-4030
Larimer Humane Society
970-226-3647
Longmont Humane Society
303-772-1232
Humane Society of Pikes Peak Region
719-473-1741
Intermountain Humane Society
303-838-2668
Ark-Valley Humane Society
719-395-2737
Teller County Regional Animal Shelter
719-686-7707
Summit County Animal Control and Shelter
970-668-3230
Municipal animal control
Arvada Animal Control
720-898-6850
Brighton Animal Control
303-655-2000
Broomfield Animal Control
303-438-6400
Federal Heights Police Dept.
303-428-3526, Ext.253
Northglenn Animal Control
303-288-1535
Thornton Animal Control
720-977-5250
Golden Police Dept.
303-384-8048
Westminster Animal Management
303-430-2400 Ext. 4326
Commerce City Police Dept.
303-288-1535
Edgewater Police Dept.
303-235-0500
Wheat Ridge Police Dept.
303-235-2926
Arapahoe County Animal
Control 720-874-6750
Centennial Animal Control
303-325-8070
Cherry Hills Village Police Dept.
303-783-2739
Douglas County Animal Control
303-660-7529
Greenwood Village Police Dept.
303-773-2525
Lakewood Animal Control
303-987-7173
Jefferson County Animal Control
303-271-5070
Littleton Police Dept.
303-794-1551
Sheridan Police Dept.
303-762-2211
Parker Police Dept.
303-841-9800
Castle Rock Police Dept.
303-663-6100
Park County Animal Control
719-836-4380