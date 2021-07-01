How to keep your pet safe during fireworks, and what to do if you find or lose a pet

by: Keely Sugden

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Animal Protection has tips for helping frightened pets during fireworks displays and other holiday disruptions.

Don’t:

  • Take your pet to parades or fireworks displays or leave your pet in the car at fireworks shows.
  • Leave pets outside unattended, even in a fenced yard or on a chain.

Do:

  • Keep pets indoors at home in a sheltered, quiet area.
  • Find a pet sitter if you’re spending the day away from home.
  • Create a safe place and familiarize your pet with the area to reduce stress during fireworks.
  • License and microchip your pet.
  • Make sure your pets are wearing identification tags.
  • Use a leash or carrier when transporting your pet.
  • Talk to your veterinarian if you know your dog has anxiety.
  • Keep sparklers, glow sticks, charcoal, food scraps and kebab skewers away from curious pets. 

Where to find your lost pet:

The local animal shelter is the best bet for reuniting lost pets with their owners. It’s recommended to take stray pets to your local animal shelter.

If you’d like to temporarily care for the pet yourself, fill out an online found report.

Online resources for lost pets: PawBoost, PetHarbor, Pectcolovelost and try your local Craigslist and Nextdoor apps.

Colorado agencies that shelter lost pets

Denver Municipal Animal Shelter
720-337-1800

MaxFund
303-595-4917

Dumb Friends League
303-751-5772

Humane Society of the South Platte Valley
303-703-2938

Riverdale Animal Shelter
303-288-3294

Foothills Animal Shelter
303-278-7575

Aurora Animal Shelter
303-326-8280

Dumb Friends League Buddy Center
303-751-5772

Humane Society of Boulder Valley
303-442-4030

Larimer Humane Society
970-226-3647

Longmont Humane Society
303-772-1232

Humane Society of Pikes Peak Region
719-473-1741

Intermountain Humane Society
303-838-2668

Ark-Valley Humane Society
719-395-2737

Teller County Regional Animal Shelter
719-686-7707

Summit County Animal Control and Shelter
970-668-3230

Municipal animal control

Arvada Animal Control
720-898-6850

Brighton Animal Control
303-655-2000

Broomfield Animal Control
303-438-6400

Federal Heights Police Dept.
303-428-3526, Ext.253

Northglenn Animal Control
303-288-1535

Thornton Animal Control
720-977-5250

Golden Police Dept.
303-384-8048

Westminster Animal Management
303-430-2400 Ext. 4326

Commerce City Police Dept.
303-288-1535

Edgewater Police Dept.
303-235-0500

Wheat Ridge Police Dept.
303-235-2926

Arapahoe County Animal
Control 720-874-6750

Centennial Animal Control
303-325-8070

Cherry Hills Village Police Dept.
303-783-2739

Douglas County Animal Control
303-660-7529

Greenwood Village Police Dept.
303-773-2525

Lakewood Animal Control
303-987-7173

Jefferson County Animal Control
303-271-5070

Littleton Police Dept.
303-794-1551

Sheridan Police Dept.
303-762-2211

Parker Police Dept.
303-841-9800

Castle Rock Police Dept.
303-663-6100

Park County Animal Control
719-836-4380

