How to improve indoor air quality

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) – Jeremy Blincoe has asthma, and with all of the air quality warnings in place, he is spending more time inside. Now, he’s hoping to improve his indoor air quality.

“The air definitely feels heavy, especially to asthmatics, and then at night it creates a lot of congestion, things like that, and makes it a little bit harder to breathe,” Blincoe said.

So when he got his air conditioning unit replaced on Monday, he also got a needlepoint ionization system installed. Blincoe hopes the product will clean the air and help him to breathe easier at night.

“They’ll notice the air quality will just improve,” said Lucas Metz with Done Plumbing and Heating.

Metz says that is just one of the options he is offering to all of the people who are calling for help.

“It is cleaning their air inside their home without really any maintenance on their part, or anything that they need to do. A HEPA filter will certainly filter that air effectively,” Metz said.

Simple steps to improve indoor air quality

Dr. Jeff Sippel, a pulmonologist at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, says some people are more at risk from poor indoor air quality than others.

“The people who should be most concerned about indoor air quality are going to be people who do have underlying lung disease like asthma and COPD,” Sippel said.

He suggests some simple steps. He says to change the filter on your air conditioning unit frequently, and to keep your doors and windows shut.

“Closing them in the usual fashion is going to be acceptable. I wouldn’t break out the duct tape. I wouldn’t break out the saran wrap,” Sippel said.

Sippel says air purifiers can be helpful as well, but make sure you get the right size.

“If you have a small little cube that’s this big that’s supposed to go on your desk, and you are trying to do your whole house with it, you are not going to get the job done,” he said.