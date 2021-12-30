How to help with the Boulder County wildfires

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Here are ways to help after fires in Boulder County destroyed hundreds of homes and forced the evacuations of tens of thousands of people.

The Boulder Office of Emergency Management urges people to keep the emergency phone lines clear while the emergency is active.

Donate goods or services

If you have donations available, the Boulder Office of Emergency Management asks you to fill out this form with what is available to offer.

Offer shelter

Boulder OEM asks anyone who is able to offer shelter to people displaced to sign up to be a vetted host at Airbnb.com. The Airbnb Open Homes Program will alert you if your shelter is needed.

Donate money

Donate money to the American Red Cross by texting “Red Cross” to 90999, which will benefit local chapters responding to the fires.

The Community Foundation of Boulder County has set up a fund for people who want to donate. The funds will help officials respond to both immediate and long-term needs related to the fire. Donate at the Boulder County Wildfire Fund.

FOX31 will continue to update this list as more opportunities to donate are made available.