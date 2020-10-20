How to help firefighters, people displaced by the Cameron Peak Fire

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) – Donations for the Cameron Peak Fire are overwhelming Loveland’s fire stations and agencies, diverting resources away from emergency response work, officials said on Tuesday.

Here are the best ways to help:

Donations of canned or boxed foods can go to the Food Bank for Larimer County.

The United Way of Larimer County has established the Cameron Peak Fire Response Fund as a way for givers to have the most impact.

The Red Cross is providing temporary housing for those affected by the fire.

Opportunities to support the firefighters at their bases are available by contacting the NoCo Volunteers and selecting the Camp Crew button.

The Cameron Peak Fire response team is not seeking volunteer firefighting help at this time, according to team officials.