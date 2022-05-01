DENVER (KDVR) — Monday, members of the nonprofit Water for All and the group Seeds of Exchange will fly to Poland in an effort to provide Ukrainians with clean drinking water.

“It’s a very purpose-built filter,” Founder of Vivoblu and President of Water for All John DeYoung said.

DeYoung created the Vivoblu filter which is a portable water filter that lasts for years, he said.

“It’s not just great for Ukrainians now, but for the future,” DeYoung said.

For more information on how you can help provide water for Ukrainians, visit the nonprofit’s website.