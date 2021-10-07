How to help fund Colorado’s free search and rescue services

DENVER (KDVR) — Should search and rescue missions be free?

They are in Colorado, but the debate carries on here and around the U.S. about whether to charge people who need help in the wilderness.

Search and rescue crews in Colorado told FOX31 they are opposed to charging people for rescue services, pointing out that it would only further endanger people who explore the outdoors.

Rescue groups say charging for their services could lead people to avoid calling for help — or to at least delay the decision.

If someone puts off calling for help until night falls, for example, that delayed call could put both the person and rescue crews in worse danger.

How to help fund Colorado rescue operations

Search and rescue crews are volunteer-driven in Colorado.

Contributions to the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Search and Rescue fund reimburse the volunteer teams for their work and provide money to help them buy related equipment, according to the state.

People can contribute by buying a CORSAR card. It costs just $3 for one year or $12 for five years.

In the event of a rescue, you don’t need a CORSAR card to get help. But having a CORSAR card ensures that the responding rescue team can get reimbursed immediately instead of at the end of the year.

Money for the CORSAR fund is also generated through an automatic surcharge on hunting and fishing licenses, boat and snowmobile registrations and off-highway vehicle registrations.