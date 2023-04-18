DENVER (KDVR) — Downtown Denver, like most urban areas across the country, can be a tough place to find parking when visiting which leads many people to turn to the 224 licensed privately operated garages and lots in the city.

But, according to the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses (EXL), these lots have created problems for people reporting a lack of transparency and excessive fees.

Because these lots are private, any disputes are considered civil matters between the vehicle owner and the lot operator and there should already be signs posted with contact information for the owner.

Additionally, people with more specific issues or those who believe the lot is not following the law can file a complaint through the Colorado Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit.

Beginning on June 12, however, EXL is going to require new signage to be posted at these lots to help people avoid and respond to fees.

This list was shared with FOX31 in an email from the department:

Fine and citation amounts associated with violating the terms of the parking lot/garage. For example, all potential penalties for parking over the reserved time or parking without payment.

The business license number (BFN)

Contact information to dispute penalties for violation

The address of the parking lot

Specifics of payment instructions. This includes: Making it clear if the customer must place a payment stub on the dashboard Whether there is a limited grace period Whether a customer will be charged for driving through

Instructions for the customer if the payment kiosk is not working

EXL executive director Molly Duplechain said part of the reason there has been an uptick in complaints at privately operated lots is due to automated enforcement improvements.

“Our goal is to increase accountability for the parking lot license holders and transparency for consumers as they decide where to park in Denver. We want to help consumers better understand the financial penalties imposed for not paying for parking or parking over the allotted time paid and be armed with more information for any civil financial disputes that occur,” Duplechian said in an email release.

Lot operators will have two months to make the changes before they are required on June 12.

If you believe a parking lot is operating without a license or doesn’t have the appropriate signage, you can email licenses@denvergov.org.