DENVER (KDVR) — More than 35% of Denver residents rent their homes, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Many place belongings in storage units.

Michael Reagor told the Problem Solvers the last thing he expected was to see an empty space at the storage facility where he kept a television he was going to give to his family as a gift.

“I was like, what? How is my TV just gone?” he said.

The Problem Solvers reached out to the company’s corporate office and are still waiting for more information.

How to protect your storage unit

The Denver Police Department told FOX31 that storage unit theft is not a widespread crime, but it is important to secure belongings.

Denver Police say the best way to protect your belongings is to invest in a sturdy lock for the door to your unit and another lock for items inside the unit that need extra security.

Inspect your rented unit on a regular basis. Items should be documented with photographs or video and insured.

High-value items should be kept at your home.

“My advice would be, very much, just to try to take advantage of any insurance they’re giving out,” Reagor said.