DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures are dropping across metro Denver and surrounding areas, with below-freezing temperatures arriving Friday night and lasting through the weekend.

Local mechanics told FOX31 that now is the time to get your vehicle ready for the winter weather.

Every winter, the weather wreaks havoc on our cars. FOX31 recruited two experts to weigh in on how to keep up your automobile: Jake Stein, general manager with Big O Tires on 44th Avenue in Wheat Ridge, and Skyler McKinley, AAA’s regional director of public affairs in Denver.

“What’s odd about this weather pattern moving in — it’ll be sustained cold below zero for a longer period of time,” McKinley said.

Common car problems in cold weather

McKinley said one of the most common problems is a dead battery. He said it’s the single most frequent call AAA gets for service whenever the temperature drops.

“Batteries are really a function of physics,” McKinley said. “At zero degrees, your battery has — even if it’s a brand-new battery — about 45% of the cranking power.”

If your battery is more than three years old, you are in that danger zone where it could fail, espcially on cold mornings. It will likely have tried to warn you before.

“It can be starting issues,” McKinley said. “It could be headlights glowing when you step on the gas.”

Avoid car problems car during winter weather

A good thing to do is to have your battery checked. It’s what Stein does on a day-to-day basis.

“If you haven’t winterized your car, go ahead and get it done before the cold snap,” Stein said. “It’s not a bad idea to swing by. We check tire pressure for free and tread depth for free.”

He said now is the time to make sure your car is safe.

“Make sure your treads are decent, make sure your tires have air, make sure fluids are full … battery is decent,” Stein said. “Safety is paramount. It’s good for you, it’s good for the community.”

Of course, if you don’t have to be out on the roads, it’s a good idea to stay inside.

If you have to be out and about, AAA gave FOX31 a firsthand look at some items you want to have in your vehicle with you.

That includes a blanket, a first aid kit, nonperishable food items, extra layers of clothing like jackets, a shovel, an ice scraper and kitty litter to pour under your tires to create extra traction.