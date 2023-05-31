Passengers wait for a light rail train to pull up to a station, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — Thousands of people will crowd into downtown Denver to cheer on the Nuggets in their first-ever NBA Finals appearance.

Sitting in heavy traffic and paying surge prices for ride shares and parking are not the only options for getting there. RTD has announced plans to accommodate the huge crowds.

FOX31 spoke to fans who say whether attending a game, watch party or gathering at a downtown restaurant or bar, watching the team make history will be well worth any inconvenience.

“Oh yeah, very excited about the Nuggets. It’s been a long time,” one fan said.

Others say heavy traffic and steep parking costs hinder that excitement.

“You have to pay for like a $60 Uber, even if you don’t you pay like $30 for parking,” another fan said.

Taking RTD to Nuggets games, watch parties

A good solution is to take public transportation.

“The train is so super fast,” said one traveler on the Broadway Station platform.

RTD will add train cars and adjust maintenance schedules in an effort to safely deliver thousands of fans to Ball Arena and other areas.

The cars will be added to regularly scheduled light rail service on the E and W lines, which directly serve Ball Arena. Train cars will be added to the A Line (Sunday games) and N Line (home games) for service to Union Station. From there, customers can transfer to E and W light rail lines to reach Ball Arena.

Riders should be aware that maintenance work continues along light rail lines between Orchard and Southmoor stations.

RTD provided the following information regarding schedule adjustments in effect for E, H and R line service:

E Line – 30-minute frequency between Union and RidgeGate Parkway stations

H Line – 30-minute frequency between Florida and 18th California stations

R Line – No service south of Florida Station and regular service from Peoria Station to Florida Station

For those using bus service, several routes will run to Union Station where fans can transfer to E and W light rail lines to reach Ball Arena.

For more information about schedules and how to plan trips use RTD’s Next Ride web app.

Fans can also sign up for Service Alerts .

Any service disruptions or changes in rail schedules can be viewed on the service disruptions webpage.

What about parking in downtown Denver?

Competitive parking rates and reservations can be found on parking apps like SpotHero.