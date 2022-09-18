DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos kicked off their first home game of the 2022 season on Sunday with thousands of fans flooding into Mile High to cheer on the orange and blue.

“I took an uber and I’m taking an uber back home,” Beau Webb, a Broncos fan, said.

Rideshares and RTD

Like many fans the FOX31 crew spoke with during the tailgate, Webb learned about the new rideshare pick-up spot available for fans.

“The atmosphere with the fans is my favorite. When the defense is up and everyone is standing up and cheering, that’s my favorite part,” Webb said.

Going to the game, people can be dropped off anywhere around Empower Field at Mile High. But when it comes to getting a ride home, people must talk the “Sports Walk” to Howard Place where RTD buses pick up right next to the light rail station.

RTD no longer has its Broncos Bus Ride services because of staffing shortages, but there is a bus stop and light rail drop within walking distance. RTD has all the maps and information here.

RTD said the east and west routes will drop you near the stadium.

Bustang

If you are traveling in from outside of Denver, the Bustang is a good option. Bustang to the Broncos, after providing service along the Front Range for five years, is implementing a pilot program this season for fans on the Interstate 70 west corridor.

West Line service will be available for the following games:

Sept. 25 – San Francisco 49ers

Nov. 20 – Las Vegas Raiders

Dec. 11 – Kansas City Chiefs

Jan. 8 – Los Angeles Chargers

“To meet the travel needs for the significant number of residents [Broncos fans] living in and near the mountain towns west of Denver, we are implementing a pilot program to gauge interest and provide service for those who would like to have an alternative way to travel to and from the stadium,” said Colorado Department of Transportation’s Division Director of Transit and Rail Amber Blake. “This service is convenient, helps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the high country and provides passengers with a designated driver.”



For the West Line pilot, roundtrip fares are $40 from Vail and $12 from Idaho Springs. A roundtrip fare from Fort Collins or Colorado Springs is $30 per person.

All coaches are climate controlled, equipped with Wi-Fi, a restroom, USB and power outlets, comfortable seats, and wheelchair access. Passenger drop-off and pick-up are near the stadium, Lot A, and buses arrive approximately 90 minutes before kickoff allowing fans to enjoy pre-game activities.

Departure and arrival locations:

North Line departure and arrival locations:

Fort Collins Downtown Transit Center

Harmony Road Park & Ride

Loveland U.S. 34 Park & Ride

Empower Field at Mile High

South Line departure and arrival locations:

Tejon/Nevada Park & Ride

Downtown Colorado Springs Terminal

Woodmen Road Park & Ride

Monument Park & Ride

Empower Field at Mile High

West Line departure and arrival locations:

Vail Transportation Center

Idaho Springs (Bus Shelter – 13th and Idaho St.)

Empower Field at Mile High

Visit the Bustang website to purchase tickets and approximate departure and arrival times at each location. In addition, Bustang departs the stadium 30 minutes following the conclusion of the game, or when all passengers are confirmed by headcount.