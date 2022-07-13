DENVER (KDVR) — After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Great American Beer Festival will return in-person this year. Tickets to the 40th anniversary of GABF will go on sale on Wednesday morning.

The GABF will take place this year on Oct. 6-8. at the Colorado Convention Center with the general sessions starting at 5:30 p.m. and lasting until 10:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on July 13 at 10 a.m. and include a commemorative tasting glass, unlimited one-ounce samples, and more.

Tickets for the general sessions are $95 for non-members and $85 for members. Members are those who are part of the American Homebrewers Association and Brewers Association.

There’s also a special member only session on Oct. 8 from 12-4 p.m.

The GABF will also host a specialty “Paired” portion on Oct. 6 and 7 from 5:30-9 p.m., which includes unlimited tastings of beers not found in the festival hall that will be matched with food from award-winning chefs. The paired tickets cost $129.

You can buy tickets here at AXS.com and on the AXS mobile app.