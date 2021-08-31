How to get help for the nearly 1 in 8 Denver residents behind on rent

Yellow facial mask laying on top of the eviction note. (Credit: Getty)

DENVER (KDVR) — The City of Denver’s Department of Housing Stability got the go-ahead to supply more federal rent assistance funds for people facing housing issues.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have worked to prevent episodes of homelessness by providing much-needed cash assistance for rent and utility payments,” HOST executive director Britta Fisher said.

Denver City Council approved the final contracts to administer the Emergency Rental Assistance program on Monday night.

Criteria for ERAP assistance:

The tenant was unable to pay the property rent or mobile home lot rent and can self-certify that one or more individuals in the household qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due directly or indirectly to COVID-19.

The tenant’s household income is at or below the maximum income listed here (80% Area Median Income.)

You (property owner and/or tenant) have not already received rental assistance that covered the tenant’s rent for the months requested.

You complete the application for assistance and provide all of the needed documentation.

Other qualifications and documentation required will be explained by the agency you work with to access the funds

Rent and utility assistance is available through Denver’s rent and utility assistance program, or call 1-844-926-6632.

Find out if you qualify for ERAP.