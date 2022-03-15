CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KDVR) — Tickets go on sale for Cheyenne Frontier Days on Thursday. The 126th “Daddy of ’em All” will take place on July 22-31.

Ticket sales will start at 9 a.m. on the Cheyenne Frontier Days website.

The Cheyenne Frontier Days ticket office will not be open for in-person or phone sales on March 16, but it will open on March 17 for ticket sales.

Here’s a look at the full entertainment lineup:

July 22: Jason Aldean with Gabby Barrett

July 23: Dierks Bentley with Chancey Williams

July 24: Parker McCollum with Ian Munsick & Brett Kissel

July 25-26: Professional Bull Riders – Team Series

July 27: Kid Rock with Night Ranger

July 28: Koe Wetzel, Jelly Roll and Nelly

July 29: Sam Hunt with Russell Dickerson

July 30: Brooks & Dunn with Elvie Shane

July 23-31: PRCA Rodeo Action

Concert ticket prices range from $54-$105, and rooftop starts at $175. Daily rodeo tickets range from $18-$43, and rooftop starts at $80. PBR tickets range from $25-$105 with special elite seating and VIP tickets also available at various prices, Cheyenne Frontier Days announced.