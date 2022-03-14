DENVER (KDVR) – Law firms in Denver are hoping to keep communities safe and drunk drivers off the road by offering ride service reimbursement on St. Patrick’s Day.

Denver-based Sawaya Law Firm and Gerash Steiner Blanton, P.C., are offering to help pay for a cab, Lyft or Uber if you’ve had too many libations.

Here’s how to get a free ride:

Sawaya Law Firm

Runs from March 17-20

Must be 21 years of age or older to participate

Good for a one-way ride to your home

Metro area ride with a maximum value of $35

Must send receipt and copy of valid ID to:

St. Patrick’s Day Free Cab Ride Program

The Sawaya Law Firm

1600 Ogden Street

Denver, CO 80218

Or call 303-Good-Law (303-466-3529) for more details.

Gerash Steiner Blanton, P.C.

Runs from 5 p.m. on March 17 and 10 a.m. on March 20

Rides must be taken within the Denver metro area

Rides must occur between 5 p.m. on March 17 and 10 a.m. on March 20

Participants must be 21 and over

Valid for one, one-way ride to a safe destination.

Limited to one reimbursement per household.

Limited to a maximum reimbursement of $30 anywhere in the Denver metro area, which includes a tip up to 10%

Limited to the first 60 submissions

To submit – Include the receipt and photo ID and mail a copy to:

Gerash Steiner Blanton, P.C.

Attention: The Sober Rides Campaign

1775 Sherman St Suite 1650

Denver, CO 80203

The law firm will review the submissions on a first-come, first-serve basis. Checks will be mailed to the address on the photo ID.