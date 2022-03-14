DENVER (KDVR) – Law firms in Denver are hoping to keep communities safe and drunk drivers off the road by offering ride service reimbursement on St. Patrick’s Day.
Denver-based Sawaya Law Firm and Gerash Steiner Blanton, P.C., are offering to help pay for a cab, Lyft or Uber if you’ve had too many libations.
Here’s how to get a free ride:
Sawaya Law Firm
- Runs from March 17-20
- Must be 21 years of age or older to participate
- Good for a one-way ride to your home
- Metro area ride with a maximum value of $35
- Must send receipt and copy of valid ID to:
St. Patrick’s Day Free Cab Ride Program
The Sawaya Law Firm
1600 Ogden Street
Denver, CO 80218
- Or call 303-Good-Law (303-466-3529) for more details.
Gerash Steiner Blanton, P.C.
- Runs from 5 p.m. on March 17 and 10 a.m. on March 20
- Rides must be taken within the Denver metro area
- Rides must occur between 5 p.m. on March 17 and 10 a.m. on March 20
- Participants must be 21 and over
- Valid for one, one-way ride to a safe destination.
- Limited to one reimbursement per household.
- Limited to a maximum reimbursement of $30 anywhere in the Denver metro area, which includes a tip up to 10%
- Limited to the first 60 submissions
- To submit – Include the receipt and photo ID and mail a copy to:
Gerash Steiner Blanton, P.C.
Attention: The Sober Rides Campaign
Gerash Steiner Blaton, P.C.
1775 Sherman St Suite 1650
Denver, CO 80203
- The law firm will review the submissions on a first-come, first-serve basis. Checks will be mailed to the address on the photo ID.