DENVER (KDVR) — This weekend, $1.5 billion is up for grabs between the dueling Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, and the Colorado Lottery is giving away free lotto tickets to both drawings.

The Powerball jackpot has continued to climb since April and now sits at a whopping $875 million, the third-largest in game history. The Mega Millions jackpot has also been steadily growing and is now at $650 million. Together, the dueling jackpots equal more than $1.5 billion if someone was lucky enough to win both.

So, in honor of the historic jackpots, the Colorado Lottery is celebrating by giving away a free lotto ticket to both drawings. That’s right, a free ticket for the Mega Millions and Powerball drawings that are coming up this Friday and Saturday respectively.

The Colorado Lottery will be at the King Soopers located at 1155 9th Ave. in Capitol Hill from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday.

Tickets will be given to the first 100 people, and the first 40 people will also receive a special gift.

Recently, one lucky person in the town of Elizabeth became a millionaire off of this round’s Powerball. That person matched all five numbers from the July 8 drawing, and won $1 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 8:59 p.m.

Mega Millions is available in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held at 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.