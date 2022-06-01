AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Catalytic converter thefts increased 1,556% from 2019 to 2021 in Colorado, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority, along with AAA, are working to stop the rise in catalytic converter thefts in our state.

“Catalytic converters, which help control the exhaust emissions from your engine, can cost well over $1000 to replace. With no serial or VIN number from the manufacturer, catalytic converters are an easy target for theft,” AAA said.

Colorado offers free catalytic converter theft prevention called a Catguard.

It’s a non-removable label that goes on your catalytic converter that has an ID number that will be registered in the theft prevention database.

If you’re in the Lakewood area, you can sign up here to pick up a free label kit. AAA has also created a list of participating shops where you can get a free label.

APD said the number attached to your catalytic converter can be searched by police, salvage yards, and recyclers.