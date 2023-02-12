DENVER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation is offering discounts on Lyft rides to help Coloradans avoid a DUI while celebrating The Big Game.

According to the group No DUI Larimer, occurrences of drunk driving are 22% higher than any other typical Sunday during the Super Bowl. On average, United States football fans consume approximately 325.5 million gallons of beer on the last day of the NFL season.

Colorado State Patrol and more than 40 local law enforcement agencies are participating in the Super Bowl Weekend DUI enforcement period from Feb. 9-14.

In 2022, the Super Bowl Weekend enforcement period ended in 156 arrests, averaging two arrests per hour for all three enforcement days.

CDOT is teaming up with Lyft and responsibility.org providing 150 Lyft credits for the big game weekend.

Coloradans can get a $10 credit using the code “KickoffSafe” in the promotions section of the Lyft app.

Ride credits are available statewide and can be redeemed anytime from Feb. 8 at 5 p.m. to Feb. 15 until 11:59 p.m.

The promotion is funded by a grant CDOT received from the Governors Highway Safety Association.