How to find your way through Phase 2 construction at DIA

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver International Airport’s Great Hall Project continues, with new developments affecting travelers.

Phase 2 of the Great Hall Project is erecting construction walls on Level 5 of DIA, close to the North Security Checkpoint. These walls are part of the process to build a new security checkpoint on Level 6. The North Security Checkpoint will still be in use.

DIA Great Hall Project Level 5 construction map: Courtesy: DIA

DIA Great Hall Project Level 6 construction map Courtesy: DIA

“We understand that construction can make it more difficult for travelers to navigate the terminal, but we have implemented a number of measures to mitigate the impacts,” said DEN CEO Phil Washington. “We have not only brought back our ambassador program, but we will soon be increasing staffing in the terminal with friendly employees available to better assist travelers.”

Here are the changes travelers can expect at DIA:

All three checkpoints will remain open, however, the North Security Checkpoint will be reduced from 12 lanes to eight lanes.

At the North Security Checkpoint, TSA Pre✓™ and CLEAR services will be available, but will be located on the east side rather than the west side.

Passengers are encouraged to use the A-Bridge security checkpoint as it is often not as busy. Passengers can then skip the busy train concourses.

The corridor that runs alongside the west side of the North Security Checkpoint will be closed along with the escalator from Level 5 to Level 6.

World Wide Money Exchange is temporarily closed until mid to late September when it will be relocated to the east side of Level 5 next to the Epic Mountain Express. Currency exchange is available on concourses A and B.

Double checking the location of the airline will save passengers time during drop off.

Construction walls are still in the middle of the terminal on Level 5 and 6, so passengers must use the baggage claim corridor on level 5 to travel from north to south.

Phase 2 of the Great Hall Project is expected to be completed in 2024, improving checkpoint security for passengers. Phase 1, which is scheduled to finish at the end of this year will add new ticketing areas for United and Southwest airlines. Four new restrooms will be added as well.

For more information on how the Great Hall Project affects you, visit the Great Hall Project’s web page.