DENVER (KDVR) — The best time to look at flights is around Labor Day, but that’s not the only cost-cutting way to take on the holidays.

So far this summer, flight prices have been the highest since the pandemic, said Madison Blancaflor, senior content operations editor at The Points Guy. To make sure you get the best deal on flights, you should be looking to book flights within the next month or two.

Here are a few tips for finding the best holiday flights:

1. Travel a few days before or after the holiday

You can save money if you’re flexible with travel dates, especially on holidays. By flying out a couple of days earlier than most people and leaving a few days later, flights will be less expensive said Blancaflor.

2. Consider traveling on the holiday

If you’re willing to travel on Thanksgiving Day or on Christmas Day, there are some good deals on the day itself.

“Oftentimes flying on the actual holiday, you can find a pretty good deal just because flight costs oftentimes are driven by a lot of factors but demand is a big factor in how much a flight costs,” said Blancaflor. So not everyone is clamoring to fly on Christmas Day or on Thanksgiving Day.”

3. Set price alerts

Flight prices change all the time. Blancaflor suggests signing up for free Google Alerts or Hopper which notifies you when the prices for flights change. By setting alerts, you can see good deals and also when prices are getting higher.

4. Look at the average price

Before booking a flight, look at the average cost of the flight. Holiday prices are often more expensive, which is why it’s more important to see if you’re getting a good deal. Blancaflor recommends Google Flights and Hopper which tell you the general price of your flight.

“They’ll give you a range, and then it’ll tell you where in that range the flight prices that you’re currently looking at. It’ll tell you where it falls in that range, whether it’s like high or low,” said Blancaflor.

5. Compare costs to other forms of travel

Depending on your situation, sometimes flying isn’t the cheapest solution, especially if you’re traveling with multiple bags or a family. Before you book a flight, look into how much it would cost to drive. Depending on where you’re going, it’s cheaper for a family to drive rather than fly, said Blancaflor.

While the price of flights has been high, summer travel is beginning to wane just in time to book a flight home.

“So with any luck, the dip from the post-summer surge of prices will continue throughout the rest of the year,” said Blancaflor.