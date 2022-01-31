How to find out if you have unclaimed property in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — There is a chance that you have unclaimed property in the state of Colorado. In fact, the Office of the State Treasurer says at least 1 in 10 people have unclaimed property in our state.

What is unclaimed property? It can be any of the following:

Gift certificates

Unpaid wages

Uncashed checks with your name on

The state treasurer’s office said last fiscal year the unclaimed property division returned almost $43 million to 23,462 claimants.

How to find out if you have unclaimed property

Visit https://colorado.findyourunclaimedproperty.com/

Select ‘Get Started’

Fill in your information in the search fields

If you have unclaimed property, it will show up on the list

You can only claim one piece of property per search

If a claim shows up on the list for you, click “claim”

On the next page, you will fill out your personal information

After that you can submit your claim

Once you complete the steps for filing your claim, a claim form, along with instructions will be sent to you via the email address you provided.

The Colorado State Treasurer currently maintains a list of over 1.7 million names of individuals, as well as businesses for whom property is available.