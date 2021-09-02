How to find a trustworthy group to help Afghan refugees

DENVER (KDVR) — Charity organizations across the Denver metro are preparing to help refugees entering the United States from Afghanistan.

More than 1,500 refugees could arrive in Colorado between now and the end of December, according to the International Rescue Committee.

The IRC is currently helping close to 70 refugees.

Executive director Jennifer Wilson said that after approximately 30 days of processing on military bases, 3% of more than 50,000 refugees headed to the U.S. will end up in Colorado.

“People arrive with the highest hopes and expectations and often feel like after everything they’ve gone through and everything they’ve lost that they’re finally landing on solid ground,” she said.

Refugees will need support as they settle into a new life.

“You’re looking at — within usually six months — the need to pay your own rent, to provide for your family, and that’s huge” Wilson said.

How do I know if a charity is legit?

To make a safe donation, experts advise contacting established organizations, churches and resettlement organizations.

The IRC provides for basic needs and training. The Denver Rescue Mission will work with Lutheran Family Services to help incoming refugees.

You can make sure a charity is legitimate by visiting the Charity Navigator and Guidestar websites, where you can do a name search.

The Colorado Attorney General’s office warns that it is important to spot red flags of charity scams. Never give money to anyone contacting you first through emails or texts. For more information visit the AG’s website.