DENVER (KDVR) — Amidst the hustle and interrupted schedules of the holiday season, many families with children are spending their first such season in Denver.
Over 28,000 migrants have been bussed to Denver since December 2022, and many of those are children. Currently, the city says it is sheltering 2,600 migrants including children.
To support migrants in Colorado, Denver is hosting a gift drive for migrant children. From Dec. 4-18, new and unwrapped gifts can be dropped off at either of two Denver Workforce Centers, which are open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
These centers are located inside the Arie P. Taylor Municipal Building, 4685 Peoria St., Suite 251 in the Montbello neighborhood; or in the atrium of the Wellington E. Webb. Municipal Office Building, 201 W. Colfax Ave., in downtown Denver.
Items can also be purchased through an Amazon Wish List the city created. Gifts should be sent to the Montbello location and purchased by Dec. 15 so they arrive in time.
The city also created lists of what certain age groups could use or benefit from:
- Teens:
- Backpacks/tote bags
- Warm shoes/boots
- Scarves, hats, gloves
- Pajamas, slippers, socks
- Music devices and accessories
- Books, journals, calendars (bilingual or in Spanish)
- Lotions, lip balms
- Hair care tools and supplies
- Nail polish and nail care items
- Sports gear (portable)
- Sports apparel
- Gift cards
- Children
- Backpacks
- Warm clothing
- Legos
- Superhero action figures
- Toy cars/trucks
- Educational or imaginative play toys
- Gift cards
- Dolls and accessories
- Arts, crafts
- Books (Spanish or bilingual)
- Board games, puzzles
- Sports gear (portable)
- Sports apparel
- Toys (no batteries needed or batteries attached)
- Infants:
- Blankets
- Warm hats
- Warm clothes/pajamas
- Handheld toys/rattles
- Blocks, bowls, balls
- Teething toys
- Playmats
- Stuffed animals
- Board books (Spanish or bilingual)
- Unscented lotions, diaper creams
To ensure equity, gifts should cost no more than $25. The items will be distributed in the days leading up to Christmas. All items should be easily transportable, due to migrants living in transition.