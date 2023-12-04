DENVER (KDVR) — Amidst the hustle and interrupted schedules of the holiday season, many families with children are spending their first such season in Denver.

Over 28,000 migrants have been bussed to Denver since December 2022, and many of those are children. Currently, the city says it is sheltering 2,600 migrants including children.

To support migrants in Colorado, Denver is hosting a gift drive for migrant children. From Dec. 4-18, new and unwrapped gifts can be dropped off at either of two Denver Workforce Centers, which are open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

These centers are located inside the Arie P. Taylor Municipal Building, 4685 Peoria St., Suite 251 in the Montbello neighborhood; or in the atrium of the Wellington E. Webb. Municipal Office Building, 201 W. Colfax Ave., in downtown Denver.

Items can also be purchased through an Amazon Wish List the city created. Gifts should be sent to the Montbello location and purchased by Dec. 15 so they arrive in time.

The city also created lists of what certain age groups could use or benefit from:

Teens: Backpacks/tote bags Warm shoes/boots Scarves, hats, gloves Pajamas, slippers, socks Music devices and accessories Books, journals, calendars (bilingual or in Spanish) Lotions, lip balms Hair care tools and supplies Nail polish and nail care items Sports gear (portable) Sports apparel Gift cards

Children Backpacks Warm clothing Legos Superhero action figures Toy cars/trucks Educational or imaginative play toys Gift cards Dolls and accessories Arts, crafts Books (Spanish or bilingual) Board games, puzzles Sports gear (portable) Sports apparel Toys (no batteries needed or batteries attached)

Infants: Blankets Warm hats Warm clothes/pajamas Handheld toys/rattles Blocks, bowls, balls Teething toys Playmats Stuffed animals Board books (Spanish or bilingual) Unscented lotions, diaper creams



To ensure equity, gifts should cost no more than $25. The items will be distributed in the days leading up to Christmas. All items should be easily transportable, due to migrants living in transition.