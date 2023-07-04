PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — A two-alarm fire destroyed two homes in Parker overnight and injured a firefighter. The fire sparked in the 10700 block of Kimball Street.

Fire investigators say the cause was the improper disposal of legal fireworks. The used fireworks were placed in a plastic bin outside the garage of one of the homes.

“There was still enough heat left in that firework that it smoldered, created open flame, spread to that plastic trash can, spread to the fencing, and then up the sides of the house,” public information officer Eric Hurst said.

3 steps to dispose of fireworks

Hurst said the fireworks were permissible in the area because they didn’t leave the ground or explode, but they still pose a risk and need to be disposed of properly.

“What that means is taking all of those spent fireworks with gloved hands, making sure you don’t get burned, and submersing them into a bucket of water, or an old metal can — anything that you may have around the house that’s non-combustible,” he said.

After submerging the fireworks in water, Hurst said to leave them soaking overnight in an area that is 5 feet away from anything that can catch fire.