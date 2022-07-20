DENVER (KDVR) – At long last, July 20, the day set aside for hot dog lovers nationwide, has once again arrived.

With the food-focused holiday in mind, here are some of the top-rated places to snag a hot dog in Denver according to Yelp.

The following locations were picked due to their perfect or near-perfect 5-star overall Yelp rating, or as the result of a recent 5-star rating trend on the restaurant’s Yelp page.

Mustard’s Last Stand

Locations: 1719 Broadway, Boulder and 2081 S. University Blvd., Denver

A proud purveyor of Vienna Beef, this Boulder-based dispenser of Chicago-style hot dogs also has a Denver location.

Open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, the shop focused on plating the soul of Chicago for every customer has what one referred to on Yelp as “the Best Italian Beef in the Mile High City.” The company also has carts that can be found around town.

Biker Jim’s Gourmet Dogs

Locations: 2148 Larimer Street, Denver, and stands at Coors Field and Empower Field

Biker Jim began with a food cart back in 2005 and has since blossomed into a business with multiple brick and mortar locations that pride themselves on grilling exotic game meat.

“We specialize in gourmet sausages. Yup, hot dogs. You will find more than 20 different dogs at any one time…and two burgers. We are a casual restaurant with a ‘street food’ intimacy,” reads this eatery’s specialty section on Yelp.

Harley’s a Hot Dog Revolution

Located at 1500 W. Littleton Blvd., Littleton

Harley’s brings hungry customers unique iterations of hot dogs that include rare roast beef dogs, spicy guacamole dogs, pastrami dogs and a dish that’s likely to perk up the ears of your average southerner, the BBQ brisket dog.

Catch this and other dishes, like the Death Vader at the Littleton location, but be sure to check the hours of operation before heading in that direction.

Steve’s Snappin’ Dogs

Locations: 3525 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, Colo. 80206, DIA at Gate B-22

“As a Chicago native, now and then I get nostalgic for a good old “depression sandwich. Steve’s Snappin’ Dogs provides a casually adorable dining environment, I’ve been there twice, and ordered the same thing each time,” read one recent reviewer’s post on the business’s Yelp page.

In addition to serving up one of the best hot dogs they’ve ever had, a Facebook commenter said that Steve’s on Colfax offers visitors a clean indoor patio where one can easily focus on the product, which is just what you want to do on a day dedicated to appreciating that same thing.

Billy’s Gourmet Hot Dogs

Locations: 2445 Larimer St., Denver and in Ball Arena: Sections 103 and 335

Conveniently placed three blocks from Coors Field, Billy’s is another on this list that aims to bring some of culinary Chicago to Denver between the hours of 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on a daily basis.

“An amazing Chicago-style hotdog – you can tell the owners are from IL! Very affordable with quality ingredients. Will be back!,” reads one Yelp reviewer’s testimonial on their experience of the Larimer Square spot.

Chicago Mike’s Beef & Dogs

Located at 11405 East Briarwood Ave. Suite 900, Centennial

This self-proclaimed home of the original snapping dog has been serving up Chicago dogs for decades, but if you are feeling hot dog-adjacent on this holiday, then try the restaurant’s most popular sandwich, the Italian Beef.

“I really do like the food, but this is now the 2nd time I have had a LONG wait (24 minutes before my order came out),” read one review.

According to this Yelper, you may have a line to sit through before receiving your dish, but more often than not, a lengthy line is a sign of pristine eating. Check out at their sole location from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

Saray Hot Dogs

Cart location varies along Arapahoe St, Denver

Visiting this hot dog cart that roams Arapahoe Street weekdays between 10 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. is both a delicious and fiscally responsible decision, according to its Yelp page.

It also seems that several reviewers couldn’t help but comment on the nice atmosphere the cart’s owner provides by simply being kind and upbeat.

“The owner is always upbeat and friendly, his food is always fresh and tasty. I’ve been coming here for 4 years and he says he’s been here for 14 years!” read one portion of a glowing review.

Dog Haus

Located at 12023 E. Arapahoe Rd. Ste 120, Centennial

Open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily aside from Sunday when it closes early at 8 p.m. This restaurant takes pride in serving handcrafted hormone- and antibiotic-free hot dogs, sausages, burgers, and plant-based proteins placed in King Hawaiin roles. It has been serving the Centennial area since its doors opened in 2010.

“Delicious I had the bbq dog and is was way better than expected! I wish there were more locations north of Denver. We will definitely stop every time we are in the area,” read one post to Dog Haus’s Yelp page.