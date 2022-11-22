CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) – Even if you don’t own a puppy, you can shop for one this Christmas. A local fundraiser is underway to buy gifts for Colorado police K-9 units.

A Colorado non-profit called Back the Blue K-9 Force has started a wish list for police dogs. Rust, an apprehension and narcotics dog, wants grooming towels and shampoo. Rex, a school resource comfort therapy dog, wants a squeaky ball and a tug.

“I was like, wouldn’t it be cool to create a landing page that you could place the name with the face with the title, and then have a wish list and let the dogs ask for what they want for Christmas?” said Amy Salley, a Back the Blue K-9 Force volunteer.

Salley came up with the idea for the K-9 version of Toys for Tots to help local police.

“It’s really important. They’re out there in the community working hard for us so we want to help them in any way we can,” Salley said.

Organizers say the gifts are much more than just fun playthings. They’re critical tools in keeping K-9 units happy, healthy and ready to do their job. And because police budgets are stretched thin, these donations help alleviate the burden on police K-9 handlers.

“We’re able to upgrade their vests, we’re able to provide protective items such as Narcan if they overdose by sniffing drugs. We’re able to add more to the handler’s pocket that they would pay out of their own,” Salley said.

Salley said the wish list idea has been shared on local police Facebook pages, and now donations are pouring in from as far away as Wyoming. But they’re still looking for more help from donors willing to check their wish list page.

A fundraising event will also be held at the Prevail Home Realty office at 8341 S. Sangre de Cristo Rd. #102, Littleton, on Dec. 1 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.