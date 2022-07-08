DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a toasty weekend in Denver with triple-digit heat possible on both Saturday and Sunday.

As temperatures are expected to hit record highs of 100 degrees, the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment has issued an extreme heat alert for the weekend and is cautioning the public about the severe consequences of excessive heat.

According to DDPHE, excessive heat can increase the body’s core temperature and can cause illness. Heat illness can happen when the body is unable to dissipate heat effectively.

Whether you plan to spend the weekend inside, outside, or with a furry friend, DDPHE has some life-saving tips to beat the heat.

Tips on how to stay cool during 100-degree days

DDPHE is offering tips on how to stay inside and beat the heat.

Stay inside in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible. Air conditioning is the number one way to stay safe from heat-related illnesses.

Drink more water than usual and don’t wait till you feel thirsty to drink.

Fans do not prevent heat-related illness in extreme weather, take cool showers to cool down.

Don’t use the stove or oven to cook, it will increase the temperature in your home.

Do not drink beverages that contain alcohol or caffeine.

Limit outdoor activity during the middle of the day when the sun is the hottest.

Still planning to be outside? Here are some ways to avoid heatstroke

If you are planning to spend the weekend outdoors and brave the heatwave, DDPHE is offering reminders on how to stay safe under the harsh sun.

Frequently apple sunscreen.

Pace your activity and rest often.

Pay attention to any muscle cramping as it could be an early sign of heat-related illness. To combat the cramping, drink more water than usual.

Wear loose, lightweight, and light-colored clothing. Be sure to wear a hat.

How to keep your furry pets cool under the sun

Heat-related illnesses can also have severe effects on animals. If you suspect an animal is suffering from heatstroke, here are some ways to cool the animal down.

Move the animal to a shady area.

Cool the pet down with water or ice packs on the stomach only.

Offer the animal cool drinking water. Never force-feed the animal.

Do not dunk the pet in water, this can hurt them even more.

Do not cover, crate, or confine the animal.

Take the pet to an emergency vet to see if it has suffered irreversible damage.

If you see a dog locked in a hot car, call 311 or the Denver Police non-emergency number at 720-913-2000.

For more tips on how to stay safe during days of extreme heat, visit the DDPHE website.