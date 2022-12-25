DENVER (KDVR) — With all of the rushing and searching for the perfect gift now behind us, shoppers are hitting the stores again to spend all of that Christmas money, usually in the form of gift cards.

Consumer experts warn it’s important to take a breath and consider a few things before using the cards online.

FOX31 spoke with one 16th Street Mall shopper who said, “it is fun to spend the money,” especially when gift cards are getting more and more popular as a convenient way to share the holiday spirit.

Consumer experts said while gift cards are safe to use at actual stores where you can walk away with your goods, avoid online scams by sticking with trusted websites and closely check the web address for any strange typos that indicate it may be fake.

If you got cash for Christmas, be careful when linking your account to payment apps.

“When you are doing transactions with individuals, you have to think of that wallet as cash,” CP Cyber consultant Donald McLaughlin said. “Would you give that individual cash?”

McLaughlin said it’s best to use cash apps for smaller transactions.

If you took out a loan to pay for your holiday expenses, remember to double check the terms and pay it off as soon as possible.

Consumer experts also said it is safest to pay online with a credit card, that way you can enjoy more protection, especially if you need to dispute any charges.