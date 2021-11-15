How to avoid hitting critters on the road

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado State Patrol is reminding Coloradans how to be aware of animals crossing the road.

CSP found that animal involved collisions increased by 5.5% this year, with most collisions taking place between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Driving the speed limit and using the high beams when out of sight of other motorists can help can help motorists spot an animal crossing. However, there are times when drivers can’t avoid a collision.

“The worst choice you can make is to swerve outside your lane or slam on your brakes with vehicles behind you,” said CSP Trooper Josh Lewis. “People can end up in serious crashes when they let their emotions take over to save Bambi or his friends.”

CSP has some tips on what to do if you can’t avoid a collision with an animal. If you have time, lay on the horn and slow down in a straight line — never swerve. If you very little time and no one is behind you, break hard in a straight line.

If you have little time and there is a vehicle behind you, CSP suggests you drive through, keeping in the lane, but with a slight angle towards the butt of the animal. This is only if the end of the animal is toward the lane dividing line.

CSP reminds Colorado motorists to be aware of the season and their surroundings when it comes to animals crossing the road. More information can be found on the Colorado State Trooper website.