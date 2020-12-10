How to avoid fines and tows for backcountry users

DENVER (KDVR) – Watch Where You Park is a new campaign announced by the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) on Thursday.

CDOT warns backcountry skiers, snowmobilers, snowboarders and snowshoers to park in designated parking areas only and to honor ‘no parking’ signs.

Designated parking areas are usually found near trail heads and mountain pass summits, CDOT says.

Fines, tows, and the possibility of your vehicle being buried in snow after a snow plow or snow slide comes through can be avoided by parking in designated areas.

Unattended vehicles may can get in the way of heavy equipment, snow plowing and obstruct avalanche control missions.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) reminds backcountry users to be aware of the avalanche conditions before they start out to enjoy the mountains.

The CAIC has a Pledge to Check the Forecast. Take the pledge now for a chance to win a free avalanche level 1 or level 2 class.