DENVER (KDVR) — The hustle and bustle of the holiday season has arrived. And while this time of year can be filled with joy and excitement, it can also be really stressful.

A recent survey from BetterHelp shows that nearly one in two Americans plan to handle increased holiday stress by turning to outlets like online shopping, social media, and overindulging.

5 ways to cope with stress during the holidays

Here are some ways to manage stress this holiday season, according to the American Heart Association:

Keep healthy habits: Decide that you’ll move more and do something active every day over the next three weeks. Start your day with a healthy breakfast, limit sweets, and get at least seven hours of sleep. Seasonal sweets: Try preparing healthy snacks to eat. If you’re hosting a holiday party, challenge yourself to make healthier options Stay active: Instead of beating yourself up about missing a workout, sprinkle some healthy activities into your daily routine. Take a short walk or bike ride if the weather allows. Opt for a light lunch and take a vigorous walk. Keep your family moving with active chores or trips to the park Be active but not too active: Give yourself the gift of peace. If you need some down time to recharge, declare a “me-treat” and do something that relaxes you. Try yoga, meditation or spending time in nature Make a plan for the new year: Lay out realistic, sustainable steps for the months ahead.

Mayo Clinic said it is also important to acknowledge your feelings during the holidays and get help if you need to.

“If you’re feeling stress during the holidays, it also may help to talk to a friend or family member about your concerns. Try reaching out with a text, a call or a video chat,” Mayo Clinic shared.

If you are not feeling up for a holiday event, remember that it is okay to say no.