DENVER (KDVR) — The state is helping with the influx of migrants that have found their way to Denver by facilitating transportation to their final destinations.

Nearly 3,500 people, mostly from Venezuela, have landed in the Mile High City and the state said about 70% of them are not staying in Denver. But due to the travel issues caused by weather and a lack of workers to help them get to where they’re going, they have had to extend their stay longer than anticipated.

The state said it is “working with culturally competent navigators to ensure that each individual is voluntarily making their own travel decision.”

Nonprofits with experience dealing with the Venezuelan community specifically are working with travel assistants to ensure the migrants get to their families/loved ones in other locations.

What Gov. Polis said about migrants coming to Colorado

No one should play politics with the lives of migrants who came here to escape oppression, and in Colorado, we are honoring our values of treating people with dignity and respect. We are simply carrying out our values of treating every human being with dignity and respect. Coloradans would expect nothing less from us to uphold our shared values to assist people fleeing oppression. The stories I’ve heard firsthand from migrants are heartbreaking and we are helping these individuals complete their long and arduous journey. States and cities cannot continue to bear this burden alone and Congress needs to finally step up – we need an immediate route to work permits, and to finally enact better border security and immigration reform. Governor Jared Polis

Colorado not alone in migrant influx

While Denver has experienced a significant spike in migrants coming to the city since last month, Colorado is not the only state dealing with this situation. A national park near Key West has been closed after 300 migrants showed up in boats. And another group was rescued by cruise ships off the coast of the Sunshine State.

Although the Florida coast is no stranger to incoming refugees, the latest increase has created a “crisis” situation for the Keys.

The city is holding a news conference Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. to discuss the latest use of a $1.5 million grant it received for the emergency migrant response.