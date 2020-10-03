How the president’s COVID-19 diagnosis could affect how Coloradans feel about the virus

DENVER (KDVR) — As people across the nation react to President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis, some Coloradans say it won’t affect their behavior toward the virus.

“I’ve been taking it seriously always. Maybe I will a little bit more because it happened to him,” said Jonathan Montalbo, a resident of Douglas County.

The latest data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows the threat of COVID-19 is still very present in the state. On Friday, data showed hospitalization numbers at 304 total cases, the highest number in more than a month. Of those cases, 72 percent were confirmed while the rest were still under investigation.

Some hope the renewed national attention focused around the president’s diagnosis encourages others to follow public health orders.

“I think there’s those people that just don’t want to believe. I don’t think you can change their mind. You can’t make people do the right thing,” said Beth Mitchell, an Arapahoe County resident.