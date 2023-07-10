DENVER (KDVR) — Financial experts are predicting this weekend’s two Taylor Swift concerts will bring in an estimated $40 to $50 million to the Denver economy.

“Well, I think this is bigger than Garth Brooks,” Metropolitan State University of Denver’s Distinguished Professor of Economics Kishore Kulkarni said.

Kulkarni estimates Friday and Saturday night’s concerts will surpass the amount of money Brooks generated, a few years back, when the country star also played at Empower Field at Mile High.

Kulkarni factored in money spent for parking, food and lodging into the overall economic impact.

“I think these possible effects for the city, are welcome effects,” he added.

Both concerts have long since been sold out. Kulkarni estimates Swift will make $5 to $7 million per concert.