DENVER (KDVR) – The strategy behind a merger between the parent companies of King Soopers and Safeway could impact jobs at both stores, suppliers and ultimately, your grocery bill.

“Once you merge, now you can share, back and forth with each other,” Don Bergh, a business professor at the University of Denver, said.

Both companies could soon merge and that means sharing suppliers or strategies.

“Through sharing they’ll look for ways to also cut costs,” Bergh said.

Cutting costs means it is cheaper for them to run their business.

“Let’s say, for example, Kroger has some source for a supply that is lower cost than Albertson’s source of the same supply,” Bergh said.

Another aspect of the merger: Creating a new shared strategy.

“It’s like talking about a football game, we can talk about all the players we want in the world, but until they get out there and start moving the ball down the field, we don’t know what’s going to happen,” Bergh said.

Using the football analogy, if you have two different teams joining each other, that would mean two different coaching staffs are also having to merge. In this case, those two sets of staff would be the top brass at both Albertson’s and Kroger.

If leaders from Albertson’s, the smaller of the two companies, are let go to keep leaders from Kroger, Bergh said this could lead to uncertainty among employees merging from Safeway.

“All too often when those leaders leave, the employees of the organization don’t know what’s going to happen, they don’t know who to look up to and as a result, the uncertainty can become so high that the implementation fails,” Bergh said.

It costs a lot of money, Bergh said, to make a new game plan when two companies combine.

“Implementation is going to take longer and it’s likely to increase the cost which may, and I’m going to underscore, which may mean the prices may not be coming down as much as they’re being promised right now,” Bergh said.

If uncertainty looms, that could ultimately impact what you’re paying for eggs, bread and milk.