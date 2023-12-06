DENVER (KDVR) — While Las Vegas has retained its title of “Sin City” for decades, other U.S. cities are known for their bad habits and illicit behaviors.

Gambling, smoking, drinking — we all have our vices, but we all have to pay for those flaws as well. According to WalletHub, gambling addictions account for over $100 billion in consumer losses every year and smoking tobacco causes another $600 billion to go up in smoke.

However, WalletHub looked at over 180 U.S. cities with 37 indicators of “vices and illicit behavior,” including violent crimes per capita, excessive drinking rates and adult entertainment establishments by population.

“Every city struggles with one flaw or another, from high bullying rates and frequent hate crimes to a prevalence of binge eating and excessive drinking among residents,” said Cassandra Happe, a WalletHub analyst, in a release. “While it is a personal choice to indulge in one vice or another, these choices can have a financial impact on others in the community, especially when more and more residents partake in these activities.”

To determine the most sinful cities, WalletHub looked at 37 factors, including violent crimes per 1,000 residents, sex offenders per capita, thefts per 1,000 residents, share of obese adults, excessive drinking, casinos per capita, charitable donations as a share of income, Google search interest for “Tinder” and “XXX Entertainment,” tanning salons per capita, share of adults not exercising and the high school dropout rate.

Using these metrics, the analysts weighted each factor and created a 100-point scale, with 100 representing the highest level of sinfulness. The analysts also divided the factors into sins — jealousy, anger, greed, etc. These indexes were used to rank the cities.

Three Colorado cities were included in the list. The top ten cities and their associated WalletHub Vice Indexes are:

Las Vegas, Nevada — 63.03 Houston, Texas — 57.21 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — 56.83 Los Angeles, California — 55.12 Atlanta, Georgia — 55.11 Denver, Colorado — 53.86 Dallas, Texas — 53.12 Phoenix, Arizona — 53.01 Miami, Florida — 53.01 Cleveland, Ohio — 52.05

Also on the list were urora, ranked 72nd with a vice index of 40.19 and Colorado Springs, ranked 82nd with a “vice index” of 39.23.

Denver may have been sixth overall, but it was eighth for “anger and hatred” metrics, 29th for “jealousy,” and eighth for “lust.” It ranked even lower in other categories

Las Vegas led the list due to the abundance of casinos, adult entertainment, spas and buffets.

Houston came in second because it has a high concentration of adult entertainment and many violent crimes reported. However, the city appears to partake in fewer excessive behaviors like marijuana or caffeine, compared to other cities on the list.

Philadelphia came in third because of its residents’ web search habits, WalletHub stated, including an elevated search interest in plastic surgery.